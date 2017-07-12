When Jansen tried to answer saying that he was constantly in discussion with people from different races and socio-economic backgrounds he was interrupted by Maxwele.

In his book‚ As By Fire‚ Jansen interviews vice Chancellors from South Africa's 11 Universities to get their perspective on the protests on campuses around the country since 2015.

Maxwele denied that his appearance at the event was due to the fact that the University of Cape Town Vice Chancellor Max Price linked him to Independent Media boss Iqbal Survé.

In the book Price accused Survé of using certain publications under his control to “to present stories about UCT in a way that would discredit its management”.

Price said he believed Surve paid for lawyers who represented Maxwele after he was suspended from the university for disrupting classes and vandalising property during protests.

“Chumani challenged the suspension orders and disciplinary cases‚ including appealing to court. Each time he had senior counsel arguing the case. And we think (the senior counsel) came from Iqbal because Iqbal approached one of my friends to ask that he act for Chumani‚" said Price in the book.

After the launch at The Book Lounge in Cape Town on Wednesday‚ Maxwele said his lawyers had never received any money for their services.

"My lawyers have never gotten money actually. I would have loved if they had gotten money. For Dr Price to use me in his squabbles with Mr Survé is really disingenuous‚" said Maxwele.