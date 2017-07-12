Rookie female cops corner a heavily armed gang of robbers

A team of rookie female police officers last week showed their mettle when they busted a gang of armed robbers in the Durban city centre without firing a single shot.

An armed gang of six men held up employees at a McDonald's outlet in the city's Pixley Isa Ka Seme Street before fleeing into a crowded taxi rank.

Their escape was foiled by the police officers, backed by some of their male counterparts, as the robbers tried to flee in a minibus taxi.

It is understood the officers had been on patrol in the area when they were flagged down by a passerby, who told them the fast-food outlet had been robbed. They rushed to the scene and, as they approached, saw the six suspects climbing into a minibus, which was about to pull away.

They managed to cut the taxi off and, with guns drawn, remove the gunmen from the packed minibus. They recovered unlicensed firearms alleged to have been used in the robbery as well as money taken in the heist.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane praised the officers for their "exemplary work in a stressful and dangerous situation". He said the gang was subdued by the team of female officers, who remained calm under pressure.

- TimesLIVE