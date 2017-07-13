SAMA provincial chair Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said: “This is not something that is looming. Right now we have a patient backlog stretching back years. This is a crisis. Some patients have not been seen since 2015."

This latest revelation comes on the back of an exodus of oncologists from the public health service and damning South African Human Rights Commission findings about inoperative cancer treatment machines at two flagship KZN hospitals. TimesLIVE reported last month that the exodus meant there were no cancer specialists left in Durban‚ and just two left in the province - a shocking development that left hundreds‚ if not thousands‚ of cancer patients facing clinical uncertainty and staring the possibility of death square in the face.

Mzukwa said: “We are looking at the same issue as in the oncology sector. Those guys [the remaining urology doctors] are exhausted and they could leave at any time.”

Urologists are trained in surgical and medical procedures focused on the urinary tract and its organs.

The Democratic Alliance said on Thursday that the KZN healthcare system was bordering on collapse‚ and called for the immediate removal of MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo. SAMA echoed this‚ saying that the department had been disingenuous about the actual number of urologists in service.