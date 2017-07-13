‘Uncle‚ why are you hurting me?’ boy pleads with attacker

The child‚ who cannot be named‚ underwent his third operation on Thursday morning while Moheim Salie appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in connection with the stabbing.

The 31-year-old seemed dazed in the dock. He swayed from side to side and shuffled his feet. He has applied for legal aid and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Before court proceedings started‚ the boy’s grandfather visited him in hospital.

"He said to me: 'I saw him here‚ he was here!'…It turns out another man came in to visit his child but his hair was also shaved off just like his attacker‚'' he said.

His grandson has nine stab wounds on one hand‚ seven on the other and when the attacker stabbed him in the back of his neck the knife "pierced right through [to] the front of the neck''.

Doctors have told the family that their main concern is that the tendons in the child's hands have to be reconnected.

This is because the child tried to protect his face.

Meanwhile his 19-year-old brother is in a ''state'' and needs counselling.