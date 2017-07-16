The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the scandal-plagued parastatal had only enough cash to last it for the next three months – but that it still wanted bonuses to be paid to axed CEO Brian Molefe‚ suspended acting chief executive Matshela Koko and others.

According to its annual financial statements‚ the Sunday Times report said‚ the power utility was sitting on its last R20-billion. This meant that‚ unless something was done urgently‚ the parastatal could find itself unable to pay November salaries.

The financial statements‚ which the Sunday Times said it had seen‚ were presented to Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown late last month. Her office refused to comment on Saturday‚ saying it was premature.