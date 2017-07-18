One killed‚ 5 injured in collision near Pietermaritzburg

A woman was killed and five other people were injured when a polo and a bakkie collided on Old Wartburg road near Pietermaritizburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said that another medical service was already on the scene when its paramedics arrived. “A woman in the passenger seat of the polo‚ believed to be in her 20s‚ was unfortunately declared dead on scene by another medical service.

“ER24 assessed a three-year-old boy as well as a four-year-old boy on scene. Both sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to Northdale hospital‚” Van Huyssteen Said.

ER24 also transported the driver of the bakkie who sustained moderate injuries to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg.

“The other two patients were transported by other medical services on scene to nearby hospitals.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics‚ but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

- TimesLIVE