Cyclists to pedal for protection from killer motorists

Gauteng cyclists are planning a 28km memorial ride from Bryanston to Sandton on Saturday to lobby for a law to enforce a minimum passing distance on the road. This comes as a cyclist and two road runners lost their lives in hit-and-run accidents.

The riders‚ who will pedal in memory of Greg Anderson‚ who died in Hazyview at the weekend‚ also plan to voice their discontent with a perceived lack of prosecution of motorists who crash into cyclists.

Anderson‚ 57‚ a Fourways cycle club member‚ was doing a training ride on Sunday morning near the Kruger National Park where he was on holiday‚ when he was hit by a car. Many people paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter and Facebook with the word “gentleman” frequently used to describe him.

A 28-year-old man is facing charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving in connection with the collision‚ Mpumalanga police said.

Calls for improved road safety have also been growing as a result of runners dying in accidents.