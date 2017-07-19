Meet the slashers: Sagging economy driving people to work several jobs

Genevieve Stander is a "slasher", and proud of it.

A slasher is not a character out of a horror movie. It's a term that refers to people who work more than one job in order to battle the economic quagmire.

In 31-year-old Stander's case, she's a procurement officer/waitress/bar tender/events manager.

And she's not alone.

MULTIPLE JOBS

The latest Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor - which surveyed about 1000 urban South Africans - found rising living costs and an ailing economy are driving more South Africans to work multiple jobs.

This was to support their lifestyles, save for a rainy day or pay off debt.

"I have a full-time, Monday to Friday job as a procurement officer," the mother-of-three told The Times.

"I am finishing up at month- end to start as an ops controller because it's a higher salary and is closer to home. I also work in the evenings and weekends as a waitress, bartender and events manager. I also do a monthly flea market gig selling bubbles and am registered with a car branding company to promote different products with decals all over my car. So that's four jobs."

It leaves her exhausted, she said, but circumstances - including her husband losing his job and having to take a lower-paying position - meant she had to push herself to the limit.

"Some days we barely scrape enough money together for bread and milk. With the constant price increases . it's become more difficult to survive, let alone live.