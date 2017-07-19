SANParks workers embarked on a strike on Wednesday morning‚ the Hospersa union said.

"The industrial action will affect operations at all of the 19 national parks managed by SANParks across South Africa. They include the Kruger National Park‚ Agulhas National Park‚ Mokala National Park‚ Namaqua National Park‚ Mapungubwe National Park and the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park to name a few‚" Hospersa said in a statement.

"During the industrial action‚ the day-to-day services like housekeeping and visitors' activities like guided walks and game drives will be disrupted while petrol filling stations will remain unmanned. Visitors will have difficulty accessing the parks at entrance gates and camp receptions where services will also be affected."

The union said the strike action followed a wage deadlock.

Hospersa members are demanding 9% wage increase while SANParks is only offering 6%.

