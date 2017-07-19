You’ve got the larney Clifton pad and the toys to match‚ but there’s a problem: where to keep your supercar?

The answer is at hand: a rooftop parking bay in the Atlantic Seaboard suburb has just gone on the market for a whisker short of R1-million.

But you’ll have to move quickly. Cape Town estate agent John McDermott told TimesLIVE on Wednesday he had “three or four definite buyers” eager to snap up the patch of charcoal paving at San Michelle for cash — as long as it comes with direct access to the beach.

McDermott‚ from Fine & Country’s Camps Bay office‚ said he was waiting for confirmation from the block’s body corporate that beach access would be included in the deal.

“After that‚ it will be a case of who can put the cash down first‚” he said.

McDermott did not go out of his way to advertise the bay‚ which is tastefully decorated with a white-painted number and bordered by contrasting rows of sandy bricks.

A two-line ad on his website since Monday says simply: “Rooftop Parking Bay San Michelle Victoria Road Clifton. End your Victoria parking frustration and own your own secure bay in perpetuity.”

There’s not even a picture of the desirable property. But the estate agent‚ who is more accustomed to marketing R40-million mansions‚ said he had no doubt it would sell.

“It depends on supply and demand‚” he said. “Three or four years ago I sold some undercover bays in Clifton for R1.5-million.

“The owner of the bay is a Polish lady who has lived across the road for many years‚ and she has just relocated. She told us what she wanted for the bay‚ and the asking price includes our commission.”

Flats in San Michelle‚ where the lift delivers residents straight onto First Beach‚ cost between R8-million and R40-million.

The next cheapest Clifton property on the market is a two-bedroom apartment in the Mer D’Argent block‚ on the market for R10.5-million.