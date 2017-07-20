South Africa

WATCH: Gone in 60 seconds - car hijacked at Joburg petrol station

20 July 2017 - 14:23 By Timeslive

It takes less than a minute for another Johannesburg driver to lose a vehicle to a hijacking.

CCTV footage released by a Honeydew petrol station in the West Rand shows the moment the white Mercedes-Benz was hijacked at the garage on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after the petrol attendant steps away from the Mercedes, a black car pulls up alongside the vehicle. Two armed men rush to either side of the car, aiming their guns at the driver.

The black car blocks the Mercedes from making an escape as the hijackers force the driver to get out of the car.

Seconds later, the Mercedes disappears, leaving the driver to look on helplessly.

