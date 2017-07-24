Top cop in vetting row, fails to provide documents

South Africa's crime intelligence boss has still not received top-secret security clearance, despite being in the job for more than a month.

The Times can reveal that the delay in giving clearance to newly-appointed acting head of national crime intelligence Major-General Pat Mokushane, 57, is because of his failure to provide a host of documents, including his bank statements, proof of tertiary qualifications and his matric certificate.

These revelations bring into question the vetting process that allowed Mokushane clearance for his former post of head of crime intelligence in Gauteng.

The Times has reliably learnt that Mokushane tried in vain to approach Minister of State Security David Mahlobo in a bid to have the vetting called off.

A source, who declined to be named, said Mokushane had managed to get a security vetting panel meeting, scheduled for July 4, postponed.

Mokushane allegedly told Mahlobo, who declined to comment on Saturday, that he could not provide the documents and wanted the minister to intervene.

The source claimed the minister told Mokushane to follow the process.

SAPS spokesman Major-General Sally de Beer declined to comment last week and did not confirm or deny that Mokushane was now in possession of a clearance.

"This matter will be dealt with internally and not via the media," she said.

Previous media reports indicated that Mokushane had a criminal record for violating the National Road Traffic Act in 2002, was arrested in 1993 for possession of suspected stolen property and was a member "in good standing" of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association.

The Sunday Times learnt, however, that the issue of his record does not feature as a reason for the refusal of his security clearance.

Parliament's standing committee on police raised the issue of his security clearance in June, asking acting SAPS national commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba why he followed through with the appointment before having the clearance "on the file".