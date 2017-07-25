Durban mom tells of 'road rage' hell

Furious about being asked to move her badly parked vehicle, a Durban woman allegedly tailgated a family leaving a petrol station and rear-ended her bakkie seven times into their car.

"I cannot find the words to describe what transpired. It was road rage but I am just too shocked someone could do this, especially because there were children in both vehicles," Leanne Griffiths said.

Griffiths, her husband and seven-month-old baby had gone to shop at a petrol station near their home in Sherwood last Monday when they were "parked in".

"I went into the shop with my baby and asked who was driving the bakkie. A woman who was reading a magazine said it was her vehicle and started shouting at me."

Because they had to leave, Griffiths "squeezed" into her car and managed to get her car out of the parking space.

As she drove away, Griffiths noticed the woman had sped up behind her car and "smashed into my rear bumper".

"I tried to accelerate to get away but she hit me from behind again."

Griffiths said she stopped her car at a nearby business park and her husband got out of the car with their baby.

She said the woman got out of her bakkie and allegedly threatened her. Her husband told her to drive off when the woman reached into her car. Fearing the worst, she took off. The woman followed her and smashed into the back of her car a further three times.

"As I arrived at my gate, she smashed into my vehicle one more time," Griffiths said. "She then sped off."

After obtaining footage of the bakkie from the petrol station, Griffiths opened a case of reckless and negligent driving and malicious damage to property at a police station.