A large flatbed truck crashed through a thick stone wall and then down into an office car park below it in Fourways north of Johannesburg on Tuesday morning‚ leaving the driver seriously injured‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said an advanced paramedics and colleagues from other services had attended to the 30-year-old male driver who was severely trapped in the wrecked cab.

“The Netcare 911 Rescue Unit was on scene as well as Fire Fighters from the City of Johannesburg and their specialised Heavy Rescue Unit‚ who were called upon to use specialised equipment to access the victim and free him from the truck which was a difficult and lengthy process.

“The victim was in a critical condition and the Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was called to the scene.

“One extricated and stabilised‚ the victim was rapidly transported by the air ambulance to an awaiting specialised Trauma Unit for the urgent medical care that he required‚” Dollman said.

The road was closed to traffic while the helicopter was at the scene.

“The scene will probably take several hours to clear and spectator value is likely to have a negative impact on traffic flow for the duration of the clean-up and recovery process.

“Approximately ten vehicles in the car park area of the office sustained damage ranging from severe to relatively minor‚” Dollman added.

