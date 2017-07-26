Tourism bosses are turning to top schools such as Michaelhouse‚ Hilton College and St Anne's to help market Durban as a holiday destination.

This comes as Durban’s tourism officials tap into the youth market‚ who are now the face of global travel.

Some 70% of travellers to Durban are under the age of 35‚ mimicking the global trend.

At a gathering on Wednesday of tourism stakeholders at the Durban International Convention Centre‚ Peter Bendheim‚ project executive at Durban Tourism‚ said youth travel was their key focus.

According to a research study by Durban Tourism that delved into the insights of the youth and their travel patterns‚ youth travel has grown rapidly in recent decades as living standards have risen and the people from developing countries were starting to travel for the first time.

He said their study showed that in the top boarding schools including Durban High School‚ Michael in KwaZulu-Natal‚ almost 40% of students are foreigners mainly from Africa‚ China‚ Malaysia and India.

“They come here because quality schooling is cheaper than elsewhere in the world. For tourism it means they are here during the holidays and their parents come out to spend time with them here and many cases they have houses here‚” he said.