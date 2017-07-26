South Africa

Four killed‚ one wounded in early morning shooting incident

26 July 2017 - 16:34 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

Four men were killed and a woman seriously wounded in a shooting incident in the Chris Hani informal settlement in the Heidedal area in Bloemfontein in the Free State in the early hours of the morning‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said that paramedics were escorted by the SAPS to the house where the incident occurred.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the victims were attacked by gunmen and multiple shots were fired. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation‚” Dollman said.

“Upon arrival at the scene‚ Paramedics from Netcare 911 and the Provincial EMS attended to numerous patients. Four males had already died as a result of their severe injuries and the fifth shooting victim‚ a female‚ had been shot in the head.

“She was in a critical condition and was attended to by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic and quickly stabilised at the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for the urgent medical care that she required.

“Paramedics from the Provincial EMS attended to and transported a couple of other patients who had been assaulted‚” Dollman said‚ adding that there was a strong police presence at the scene.

- TimesLIVE

