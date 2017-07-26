The National Health Laboratory Service says it will not be able to offer the full basket of its laboratory services from Wednesday as the result of a strike by more than 5‚000 of its 6‚800 employees.

The service provides medical laboratory services to all patients who use state facilities.

However‚ the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng said lives could be at risk if there were delays in tests for HIV/Aids‚ malaria‚ cancer‚ and multi-drug resistant TB. It said patients would be inconvenienced by waiting for results of many other blood tests.

DA health spokesman in Gauteng Jack Bloom said private laboratories should be used as much as possible. However‚ he warned they would probably not cope with all the tests for state patients.

NHLS provides laboratory and related public health services to over 80% of the population through a national network of laboratories.