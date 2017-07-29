SA woman rescued from traffickers in Far East‚ says Mbalula

A 24-year-old South African has been rescued from a suspected human trafficking syndicate in Malaysia.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula said the Free State woman was duped into an internet modelling competition that attracted women from 14 countries “promising a great life with great prizes to be won”.

Mbalula said he received information about the South African on Wednesday night‚ and asked Interpol and the Hawks to investigate.

“The speed in intervention assisted South Africa to rescue females from 14 nations‚” said a statement from Mbalula’s office. “The South African victim is now safe and secured.”

A Nigerian suspect had been arrested in Malaysia after a sting operation on Friday.

Mbalula said: “We are working to get our girl home. In the meantime she is safe and has been seen by our embassy representatives in Kuala Lumpur.”

The minister said woman were trafficked to be used as sex slaves before their organs were harvested for illicit transplants.

“My greatest concern was the South African‚ and having the rest of these innocent young women rescued is fantastic — a good way to end the week.

“I expect to welcome our citizen back home by Tuesday next week. Unfortunately she has to spend her birthday on the flight but we are very happy she will soon be home.”