South Africa

Man arrested for brutal murder of jockey

30 July 2017 - 11:07 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 24-year-old jockey who was reported missing from the Turffontein racecourse last Monday‚ police said on Sunday.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the suspect was arrested on Friday after which he led police to the site where he had disposed of the victim’s body.

“Members from the National Crime Intelligence Unit provided the Booysens police with intelligence relating to a possible suspect. Further investigations were conducted and the 34 year old suspect was arrested on Friday. He later led the police to a place in Benoni where he allegedly disposed of the body of the victim.

“Upon arrival at the scene‚ police found the charred remains of the victim‚” Naidoo said.

He added that police would be conducting DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the victim.

The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder.

- TimesLIVE

