Coffin accused claim they were threatened by victim

Two men accused of assaulting a Middelburg man and placing him in a coffin claim he had threatened to kill them and their families.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson appeared in the High Court sitting at the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Monday for the start of their trial.

They are facing charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.