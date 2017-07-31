Despite an extensive search operation‚ hopes of finding a fisherman who has been missing in the sea off-shore of Gansbaai in the Western Cape since Saturday night are fading fast‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute says.

39-year-old Jacob Jansen van Vuuren from Mossel Bay was reported missing after he called some friends to inform them that the single outboard motor on his three-metre crayfish bakkie (small open fishing boat) had developed mechanical problems.

The NSRI said on Monday evening that a police dive unit had been briefed and that police had opened a missing persons report for investigation.

Family of the missing man were also being kept briefed and updated.

According to the man’s friends‚ he said he was 1.5 nautical miles off-shore of Danger Point‚ Gansbaai.