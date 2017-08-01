Alleged British paedophile still fighting extradition

In court on Tuesday alleged British paedophile Lee Nigel Tucker was supposed to answer allegations that he is delaying his extradition trial - but managed to delay proceedings again.

Tucker sacked top criminal attorney Joseph Webber and appointed a new lawyer at the 11th hour. Webber only found out that he had been fired when Tucker's new attorney called him on Friday.

State advocate Christopher Burke told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court that this was another example of Tucker’s “delay tactics”.

The helicopter pilot and IT specialist was arrested in Cape Town during a sting operation by police last year on behalf of British authorities.

He faced 42 sexual misconduct charges involving mainly boys between 1983 and 1993.

In 2000 he was convicted on nine charges in the Bristol Crown Court‚ but fled to South Africa a day before he was found guilty.

In his absence he was sentenced to eight years in prison but managed to appeal the conviction. His co-accused‚ John Gay‚ was sentenced to six years in prison but he has since died behind bars.