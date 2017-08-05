The death toll from a dramatic gun battle on the N2 near Riverhorse Valley in Durban on Friday has risen to four‚ with an alleged gang member dying in hospital overnight.

A fifth man‚ the sole survivor of the shootout and crash‚ remains under police guard in a city hospital.

Members of the Hawks and the elite National Intervention Unit intercepted the gang as they were allegedly on their way to commit a house robbery. According to a well-placed police source‚ officials intercepted their car‚ a white Mercedes‚ and a shootout ensued. They veered into oncoming traffic.

Two gunmen lay dead in the car and another was arrested.

When two members of the gang fled into bush adjacent to the freeway police threw out a wide dragnet‚ arresting one man and finding another dead.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane lauded the bravery of police officers.

“Once the surviving thug is discharged from hospital‚ he will be facing a number of charges including attempted murder‚ possession of property suspected to be stolen as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Police seized four unlicensed firearms with ammunition‚ a police radio and housebreaking implements. The vehicle used by the suspects was taken during a robbery at Sydenham last month. Three police officers were injured as a result of collision and were also taken to hospital for treatment‚” he said.

Zwane added: “This incident once again serves as a warning to criminals that our police officers will defend themselves when they come under fire whilst executing their duties."