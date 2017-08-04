Three suspected robbers killed, two arrested in N2 shootout

The hail of bullets that followed claimed the lives of two of the five suspects, and injured a third who was arrested. Two more then fled into the bush.

The police launched a manhunt for the two. According to Kyle Van Reenen of Marshall Security, who was on the scene, one of the men was later found dead. The final suspected robber, who was injured, was arrested.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a woman‚ whose car was hit by the out of control vehicles‚ was treated by medics.

Medics also treated two police officers who were injured at the scene.

By 3.30pm, the N2 highway was still closed in both directions in the vicinity of the incident.