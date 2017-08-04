South Africa

Three suspected robbers killed, two arrested in N2 shootout

04 August 2017 - 15:53 By TimesLIVE

All five would-be robbers intercepted by police in Durban on Friday afternoon have been accounted for - either because they were killed in an accident or shootout, or because they were arrested.

Police on Friday intercepted the men the N2 near Riverhorse Valley in the north of Durban, with the men allegedly on their way to commit a house robbery. According to a well-placed police source, members of the haws intercepted their car, a white Mercedes, and a shootout then ensued. The veered into the centre median and into oncoming traffic.

The hail of bullets that followed claimed the lives of two of the five suspects, and injured a third who was arrested. Two more then fled into the bush.

 The police launched a manhunt for the two. According to Kyle Van Reenen of Marshall Security, who was on the scene, one of the men was later found dead. The final suspected robber, who was injured, was arrested.

 Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a woman‚ whose car was hit by the out of control vehicles‚ was treated by medics.

Medics also treated two police officers who were injured at the scene.

By 3.30pm, the N2 highway was still closed in both directions in the vicinity of the incident.

