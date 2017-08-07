Becoming a woman: The secret right of passage

In a village nestled between Limpopo and Mpumalanga, girls, some as young as seven, embark on a historical six-week secret rite of passage to prepare them for their journey into womanhood.

It is so shrouded in secrecy that mothers of the initiates, who are non-initiated, are not allowed to be privy to what happens to their daughters during the process.

As dawn breaks on a chilly winter morning in Moteti village near Dennilton, 147 barefooted initiates, covered in blankets, walk from huts where they had been sleeping to a nearby house.

It's here that they prepare for the celebration marking the end of their initiation.

Hundreds, including Refilwe Mathebula, whose niece was among the initates, had gathered for the celebration. The initiation is predominantly for young Pedi [Mapulana] women.

Shortly after entering the house, the girls emerged dressed in woollen aprons soaked in red ochre and oil. Cow skins covered them from behind, with many wearing skirts fitted with brightly coloured handkerchiefs and jewellery woven from grass. Attached to their white T-shirts are mirrors, glimmering in the sun.