LISTEN: Deputy minister admits to slapping woman in club altercation

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Mduduzi Manana‚ has admitted to slapping a woman in a club in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

In a recording obtained by TimesLIVE, Manana can be heard speaking to Phesheya Duma, the brother of Mandisa Duma.

Mandisa Duma earlier told TimesLIVE that she and two other women were hit by Manana and his friends after a debate about who should replace President Jacob Zuma in December turned sour.

“He (Manana) felt strongly about Cyril Ramaphosa and we felt strongly about another candidate. He started getting angry and wanted to make a speech‚” Duma said.