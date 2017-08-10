He said the naming of the school was just the starting point.

"We were able to positively identify the school and will continue with the investigation...‚" he said.

The 20-second clip shows a young man‚ presumably a schoolboy‚ kicking and hitting a uniformed girl‚ knocking her to the ground. The perpetrator continues to kick the girl in the head and back of the neck while insulting her.

Towards the end of the clip‚ another boy appears but does not stop the assault – in fact‚ it sounds like he is condoning what is happening.