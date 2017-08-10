School in assault video named
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has named Siyathuthuka High School in Inanda as the scene of the brutal schoolgirl assault video going viral on social media.
The school was identified after a full day's searching - and came after tip offs and help from community members.
Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane has been informed of the latest development.
"We would like to thank the members of the community and media who kept on giving us leads. This assisted us to narrow our scope in terms of the districts and possible schools‚" said the department’s spokesman Muzi Mahlambi.
He said the naming of the school was just the starting point.
"We were able to positively identify the school and will continue with the investigation...‚" he said.
The 20-second clip shows a young man‚ presumably a schoolboy‚ kicking and hitting a uniformed girl‚ knocking her to the ground. The perpetrator continues to kick the girl in the head and back of the neck while insulting her.
Towards the end of the clip‚ another boy appears but does not stop the assault – in fact‚ it sounds like he is condoning what is happening.
