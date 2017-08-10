Traffic chaos on cards after N3 bridge collapses

Gauteng motorists will have to brace for two days of traffic chaos after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on the N3 near Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni.

Five people were injured, one critically, when the bridge collapsed in the early hours of yesterday morning. The collapse resulted in road closures between Van Buuren Road and the M2 Geldenhuys interchange.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes for the next two days as technicians and demolition experts clear what remains of the bridge.

Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona said they had received reports that there was an earth tremor in the area at the same time the bridge tumbled down, crushing several vehicles on the usually busy highway.

"We don't know what caused it. It could have been due to the tremor or it could have been due to illegal mining in the area,"

"We want to emphasise that we don't know what caused it." said Mona.

The bridge was built in 1978 and has been closed to the public for a number of years.