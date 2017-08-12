South Africa

Possible outbreak of bird flu in the Western Cape

12 August 2017 - 11:22 By Timeslive
Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease of birds believed to be transmitted by wild migratory birds.
Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease of birds believed to be transmitted by wild migratory birds.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

A possible outbreak of bird flu in the Western Cape is being investigated.

Thirteen outbreaks have occurred in South Africa since June this year‚ in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

The outbreaks involved seven commercial chicken farms‚ two groups of backyard chickens‚ three sets of wild birds and one group of domestic geese.

Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease of birds believed to be transmitted by wild migratory birds.

In Southern Africa‚ the H5N8 strain of the disease also affected the poultry industry in Zimbabwe‚ where thousands of commercial birds have died or had to be culled.

Most read

  1. Johannesburg among the best cities to work in a startup South Africa
  2. Youth in shocking KZN school assault video now in police custody South Africa
  3. Possible outbreak of bird flu in the Western Cape South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

The Lost City of Z International Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers
Pietermaritzburg engulfed in smoke as landfill site catches fire
X