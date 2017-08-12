South Africa

Two laptops stolen in break-in at Competition Commission’s offices

12 August 2017 - 11:20 By Timeslive
The laptops were stolen from the division responsible for investigations into cartel conduct.
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

“The matter has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the case has subsequently been transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for further investigation‚” said spokesperson for the commission Sipho Ngwema.

Ngwema said the commission had taken the necessary measures and safeguards to enhance security.

No further details were provided.

