City of Johannesburg MMC for finance Rabelani Dagada believes the metro’s billing crisis will be history by the end of the 2017/2018 fiscal period.

Dagada said on Sunday that the metro was closer to remedying all billing woes in the municipality‚ following an 88% query resolution rate at a Billing Open Day on Saturday.

“Hundreds of previously frustrated customers left pleased with the City’s attempt to bring its frontline services to their doorstep‚ to enable the prompt resolution of lingering billing woes. It was a testament to the fact that the municipality is determined to eradicate billing issues whilst curbing its increasing debt‚” he said.

The city’s executive mayor‚ Herman Mashaba and Dagada led a high-level team from the Revenue Shared Services Centre (RSSC) to assist customers to resolve long-standing billing issues as well as settle their debt with the City. Services the City offered at Emmarentia’s Marks Park during the Billing Open Day included adjustments on disputed accounts‚ electricity consumption queries‚ as well as refuse‚ sewer and tariff queries.

The City also dealt with requests to link or de-link meters and water consumption queries. By the end of the second week of August‚ encompassing the Billing Open Day‚ a total 88% of billing queries logged for the months of May and June‚ including those on Saturday‚ had been resolved‚ Dagada said.

“The City expects the oldest billing query in its system to be only from February 2017; effectively meaning that long-standing billing issues are being resolved expeditiously. “Currently‚ only 17‚797 billing queries are yet to be resolved. Of these‚ 53% are 30 days old‚ 30.87% are between 31 to 60 days old‚ while 7.98% are between 61 to 90 days old. The City expects to resolve all queries older than 90 days by the end of August 2017.” Dagada said his department was determined to “fix it” by the end of the current fiscal period.