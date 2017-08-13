Baxter bracing himself for the worst ahead of Bafana's CHAN return leg against Zambia

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter expects his side to be rocked by further disruptions ahead of their second leg African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Zambia on August 19.

Bafana drew 2-2 with the Zambians at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London at the weekend and Baxter said he expects to lose as many as eight players ahead of their visit to Chipolopolo in the second leg.

Preparations for the first leg were plagued by numerous withdrawals and the Briton said more Premier Soccer League clubs will do the same as they prepare for the start of the new topflight season.

“Tercious (Malepe) can't play because he has a red card and Sbu (Kumalo) can't play because he's got an injury‚" Baxter said.

“Its going to be mission impossible again‚ as it was mission impossible (in East London) so the players that are going to stay will do the job for us." - TimesLIVE