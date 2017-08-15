South Africa

Treasury acts to combat financing of terrorism

15 August 2017 - 08:55 By Linda Ensor
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
The National Treasury is in the process of setting up an inter-departmental anti-money laundering committee to combat the financing of terrorism.

The committee will‚ among other things‚ harmonise and align approaches to financial investigations‚ prosecutions‚ convictions and asset forfeitures in money laundering and terrorist financing cases.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in a written reply to a question in Parliament that in addition to this committee a separate consultative structure would be created to facilitate engagements with private sector entities which are designated as "accountable institutions" under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

These include banks‚ estate agents‚ car dealers and insurance companies which are required to report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre.

