Zamikile Majibhane‚ 41‚ says he has been waiting since 1998 for Eskom to provide electricity to the informal settlement where he lives‚ Zone 8 in Witsand‚ not far from Atlantis.

“Shack fires are frequent and‚ because of lack of roads‚ firefighters and other emergency vehicles are unable to access us. But the burning issue is electricity. We have been negotiating with Eskom for ages and they have been promising to give us electricity but they don’t fulfil their promises‚” said Majibhane‚ who shares a two bedroom shack with his wife and six children.

Some residents connect wires to electricity poles supplying power to RDP houses in the area. These illegal connections result in power outages to the formal houses. But the residents say they do it as a last resort‚ so to be able to do things like ironing and cooking.