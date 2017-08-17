Wildlife authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are still on the search for a lion that is believed to have escaped from a Zululand game reserve more than two weeks ago.

The male lion‚ which was likely pushed out of its pride‚ has killed at least four cows. It was first seen about 30km from Ulundi in northern KZN two weeks ago‚ but a community member allegedly spotted it and alerted KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife officials at the weekend.

Ezemvelo spokesman Musa Mntambo said there had been "no new sightings" since.

"There were three cows killed in the Mlaba area and one cow killed at Biyela. We are requesting the community to contact Inkosi Zulu of the Biyela area on 0780247070‚ Induna uNgubane (in Mlaba area) on 0820579905 or Ezemvelo 's Benjamin Myeni on 0724300390 if they see the lion‚" he said.