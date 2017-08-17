Heavy snowfall has blanketed parts of the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“On Wednesday night there were heavy snowfalls in the Eastern Cape which is ongoing. On Thursday morning heavy snow fell in the southern Drakensberg‚ namely Mpendle‚ Mooi River‚ Nottingham Road and Sani Pass. It is meant to continue until the early hours of Friday morning‚” said Ron Ansell of Snow Report SA.

Ezekiel Sebego‚ chief weather forecaster at the South African Weather Service‚ said most of the country is feeling the effects of the cold front‚ which passed over Gauteng on Wednesday night.

“The coldest regions in the country are in the southern Free State‚ Northern Cape‚ Eastern Cape‚ the interior of the Western Cape. Some of the regions in those areas are only expecting a maximum of 10 degrees‚ some even less. On the mountains in the Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal‚ there are snowfalls. Mountain passes in the Eastern Cape have already been closed‚” said Sebego.