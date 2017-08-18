South Africa

Lesufi to visit Kempton Park school after fight videos emerge

18 August 2017 - 09:46 By Nico Gous
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is planning to visit a school in Kempton Park on Friday after videos of a fight between pupils emerged.

The fight apparently happened on Thursday at Norkem Park High School.

Videos of the altercation were shared on social media.

Lesufi is expected to visit the school at 11.00.

In the videos a few pupils are at each other’s throats. Fellow pupils can be heard screaming amid the chaos as they try to break up the brawl. At one point a pupil is grabbed by her hair and shoved to the ground.

Norkem Park High School could not reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

