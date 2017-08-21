A taxi that plunged down an embankment in Msunduzi near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal‚ spitting out its passengers‚ leaving 18 of them dead‚ was heavily overloaded‚ the Department of Transport said.

The deadly accident occurred on Sunday morning.

“There were 26 people in the 16-seater minibus and the preliminary mechanical investigation revealed that the minibus had no brakes. [The] vehicle has been impounded for further investigation‚” Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a barrier on the bridge and rolled down an embankment and landed next to the Msunduzi Dam‚” Maswanganyi said.

Community members rushed to the scene where they aided around a dozen people‚ taking them to a hospital 100 metres from the accident scene.