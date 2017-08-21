London-based crocodile expert Dr Simon Pooley is back in Africa to save scores of schoolchildren and fishermen from the jaws of one of the world’s most cunning killers.

Armed with nothing more than paper‚ his mission is to reduce the number of crocodile attacks in South Africa and Swaziland by distributing the first of hundreds of posters headlined: “Don’t get eaten by a croc!”

Every year‚ dozens of people across the continent are attacked or killed by these wily and sharp-toothed predators.

Not all attacks make headlines‚ especially in isolated areas of Africa.

An adult croc can also stay underwater for up to an hour‚ says Pooley. Just because they are not easily visible there is no guarantee that they haven’t seen you‚ waiting to attack. They hide most of their body underwater‚ but can still smell‚ see and hear us.