The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) of the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday sent the officials of the provincial human settlements department packing‚ demanding that the MEC Paul Mashatile should come and account.

The Gauteng department of human settlements was scheduled to meet with the committee to discuss reports which had been tabled by the committee to the house.

But Mashatile did not pitch up and only sent his officials to account.

This angered the committee and it ordered the officials to leave‚ reschedule the meeting and come back with the MEC to account.

“He was supposed to be here to account and not send the head of department. The MEC is the executive authority accountable to the committee. Last year we accepted his apology but not this time. He was supposed to prioritise the meeting‚” said Scopa chairperson Mbongeni Radebe.

He added that the meeting was important to the committee and the MEC‚ as he was supposed to detail the progress on the implementations of the auditor-general’s recommendation which had been tabled before the legislature.