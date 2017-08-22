Uber driver Kgomotso Tiro says he is struggling with flashbacks of his attacker’s laughter as the acid was eating his skin.

Tiro wants nothing to do with money paid by Uber while he was in hospital‚ without explanation from the company‚ denouncing it as “too little”.

He was addressing the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ four days after being discharged from hospital.

The 34-year-old had acid poured on his face while transporting a client who had requested an Uber cash trip service on August 6.

The client asked to be transported from Sophiatown to Northcliff.

The attack left him with third-degree burns on his hands plus caused severe damage on his face and neck.