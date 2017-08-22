Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter has given the strongest hint yet that his search for a second assistant coach is over and the job is almost certain to go to controversial figure Quinton Fortune.

Baxter gave his South African Football Association (Safa) employers his list of preferred candidates a few weeks ago and if the Briton’s views this week are anything to go by‚ the former Manchester United player is a certainty for the job.

‘‘I think with Quinton‚ we wanted Quinton to come here (to SA) and speak to us — we wanted him to see what’s going on here‚” Baxter said.

‘‘I think that Quinton as a candidate ticks all the boxes. The guys that meet him in the streets are ectatic‚ even the younger ones‚ because they know the path he’s had in South African football.