Taxify driver fired for calling fashion designer a ‘p**s’

E-hailing company Taxify has sacked one of its drivers after he called a passenger a “p**s”.

This incident allegedly happened in Johannesburg on Friday night to fashion designer James Moroeng.

On Monday‚ Moroeng tweeted: “A #Taxify driver swore at me for cancelling a trip that happened to be an incorrect request. How does one report such situations?”

His tweet was accompanied by a screen grab of the conversation in which the driver called him a "p**s”. Moroeng replied: “I am going to report you.”