Experienced administrator parachuted in to fix KZN health

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has assigned academic and government administrator Professor Ronald Green-Thompson to try to fix the unfolding public health crisis in the province.

Green-Thompson was a former KZN health department head who left in 2005. Since then he has been involved in the multi-faceted Provincial Planning Commission - and has now been "assigned to turn around the situation in the department of health".

Mchunu‚ who has been addressing a Provincial Executive Council (PEC) gathering in Durban‚ said Green-Thompson was highly qualified to ensure a sustained provision of quality healthcare in all public health institutions.

The three-day lekgotla is assessing and reviewing government’s key service delivery programmes.

“We have agreed…that Prof Green-Thompson will focus on ensuring solid health and financial management to improve health outcomes. He will work with senior management and the team from treasury that was assigned to deal with delays associated with the procurement of medical equipment including other medical goods and services required to provide quality patient care in various hospitals‚" said Mchunu.

On top of dealing with the current crisis - most notably deep-rooted issues within the oncology sector - Mchunu said Green-Thompson would also be responsible for overseeing government's infrastructure plans.

“In addition‚ we have agreed that the improvement of health outcomes will not be achieved without investment in infrastructure. Therefore‚ Prof Green-Thompson and the management team will accelerate interventions focusing on the reconstruction of dilapidated hospitals and building of new hospitals and clinics. KZN government as announced early this year has set aside R1.4-billion for this work‚" said Mchunu.