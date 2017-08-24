The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) in the University of Pretoria (UP) provisionally won the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections‚ taking over 10 of 12 portfolio seats on Wednesday.

The party believes that this reaffirms the growing sentiment among South African students who trust Daso to put them first as their student representatives.

“This result reflects the growing support and trust that the DA has amongst young South Africans who recognise us as the only credible alternative for delivering skills‚ jobs and good governance‚” said Yusuf Cassim‚ Daso national leader in a statement.

“We are confident that the election was free and fair and we are readying our SRC members to serve all the students at the University of Pretoria‚ particularly the most poor and vulnerable‚” Cassim said.