Resounding victory for DA student body at Pretoria University
The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) in the University of Pretoria (UP) provisionally won the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections‚ taking over 10 of 12 portfolio seats on Wednesday.
The party believes that this reaffirms the growing sentiment among South African students who trust Daso to put them first as their student representatives.
“This result reflects the growing support and trust that the DA has amongst young South Africans who recognise us as the only credible alternative for delivering skills‚ jobs and good governance‚” said Yusuf Cassim‚ Daso national leader in a statement.
“We are confident that the election was free and fair and we are readying our SRC members to serve all the students at the University of Pretoria‚ particularly the most poor and vulnerable‚” Cassim said.
“Daso would like to thank all UP students that have entrusted us with their support. We commit to doing justice to the faith shown in us‚” he said.
The candidates are as follows: Kwena Moloto for SRC President; Soraia Machado for SRC secretary; Lihle Ngubane for transformation and student success; Akhona Mdunge for study finance; Obakeng Sepeng for societies and Jodie Chikowi for postgraduate and international student affairs.
Other members are Kyle Goosen for marketing‚ media & communications‚ Lindi Mtsweni for facilities‚ safety and security‚ Stanford Ndlovu for day students and external campus affairs and Duane van Wyk for SRC treasurer.
Opposition student political organisations have until Friday‚ August 25 at 9.00am to lodge objections at the IEC offices.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP