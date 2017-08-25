The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has condemned the use of corporal punishment by some teachers.

“Despite it being banned since 1997‚ some teachers in South African schools continue to dish out corporal punishment‚ often for everyday offences‚” it said in a statement on Friday.

The department issued the statement in response to a 17-second video showing a pupil being hit on his hand by “what looks like a teacher in a classroom”.

It appears the video was on the department’s Whatsapp and it has since gone viral.

The department said unconfirmed reports suggests the video clip was filmed in a KwaZulu-Natal school.