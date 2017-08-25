South Africa

SA cop arrested in Brazil for drug possession

25 August 2017 - 14:31 By Nico Gous
A South African police officer was arrested at São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo for drug possession. File photo.
A South African police officer has been arrested at an airport in Brazil for drug possession.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesman Nelson Kgwete said the police officer was arrested at São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo.

Kgwete said the South African consulate in São Paulo is working with the Brazilian authorities after the arrest was made by the Brazilian police and Interpol.

Kgwete could not confirm when the arrest was made‚ what drugs the police official was carrying or where the official was flying to.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo and Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi referred questions to Dirco.

