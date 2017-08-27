A wealthy George farmer charged with sex offences claims poor girls sent him raunchy images to get his attention.

The man‚ who cannot be named‚ said he spent millions on the needy after being inundated with messages asking for assistance.

The 67-year-old and a 37-year-old will apply for bail on Monday in George Magistrate’s Court. They are charged with offences relating to sexual trafficking‚ sexual exploitation and child pornography. The younger man is also charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the two men worked together to sexually exploit at least 10 girls in exchange for money.

In an affidavit‚ the farmer says his land near George on the Garden Route is worth more than R100-million. He is also a collector of antique goods “with value beyond any ability to appraise” and owns another farm worth R25-million.