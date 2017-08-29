“My sister’s burnt flesh was stuck to my own hands.”

These were the harrowing words spoken by 27-year-old Karabo Seroka‚ whose elder sister Lyzah died after being doused with petrol and set alight‚ allegedly by her lover‚ in their shack in Matlejoane in Atteridgeville‚ Pretoria.

Looking at his badly scabbed fingers‚ Karabo‚ who lived in a shack next to his sister’s‚ said he was awoken by her screams shortly after midnight on Sunday.

This was not the first time he had had to rush over to her house to spare her from the blows of her lover‚ whom she has been with since her childhood days‚ said Karabo. He ran to their shack‚ only to bump into Lyzah’s partner‚ who was running away.

“I passed him by the gate and ran in to get my heavily pregnant cousin out of the burning shack. I then went back in for my sister. I got her out and tried to rip the burning clothes off her body‚” said a visibly traumatised Karabo.