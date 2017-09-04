South Africa

10 killed and burnt in Balfour crash

04 September 2017 - 09:11 By Naledi Shange
Rescue workers had retrieved the charred bodies of 10 people who were involved in an accident near Balfour. File photo.
Rescue workers had retrieved the charred bodies of 10 people who were involved in an accident near Balfour. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Rescue workers had on Monday retrieved the charred bodies of 10 people who were involved in an accident near Balfour‚ said the Mpumalanga Community Safety Department.

Department spokesman Joseph Mabuza said a Toyota Avanza and a bakkie had crashed head-on on the R23 between Standerton and Balfour.

"Officials are still at the scene retrieving the bodies from the wreckage as the impact of the crash sparked a fire and the bodies burnt beyond recognition‚" said Mabuza.

"Nine (of the deceased) were occupants in the Avanza while the one was in the bakkie‚" he said.

A three-year-old was among the Avanza passengers who were killed.

Mabuza said two people had survived the crash.

"They are in hospital in a critical condition‚" he said.

One of them is believed to have been in the Avanza and the other been in the bakkie.

Officials were clearing the accident scene.

The road was expected to be open by 06:30.

READ MORE:

Driver arrested after crashing into tree while carrying 13 children

The driver of the vehicle which collided with a tree on Monday while transporting pupils in Soweto has been arrested.
News
6 days ago

Two killed‚ several injured in crash in Roodepoort

Two people were killed and several others injured when a kombi and a minivan collided in the Roodepoort area west of Johannesburg on Friday night.
News
8 days ago

Mourners gather for mass funeral of minibus crash victims

Nineteen framed pictures rested on top of blanket-covered coffins‚ a chilling reminder of the lives that were lost in a horrific minibus crash west ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine South Africa
  2. How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built South Africa
  3. How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media South Africa
  4. Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army South Africa
  5. Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass News

Latest Videos

South Korea holds drill in response to North's nuclear test
North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test
X